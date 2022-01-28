MADELIA — A 28-year-old Iowa woman was injured when the car she was driving crashed between Madelia and St. James Thursday night.
Mirna Elizabeth Lucero, of Sioux City, was driving an eastbound 2009 Impala on Highway 60 and was near 330th Street in Watonwan County at 8:40 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and rolled in a ditch, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were snowy and icy, the patrol said.
Lucero was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Madelia. Her 27-year-old male passenger was not injured, the patrol said.
