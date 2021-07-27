WELLS — A 12-year-old male passenger from Des Moines, Iowa, died in a pickup crash late Monday evening south of Wells.
His name has not been released.
The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.
Kyle Justin Backhaus, 48, of Des Moines, was driving an eastbound 2002 Silverado on Interstate 90 at 11:24 p.m. when the pickup went in to the highway's left ditch, crossed both eastbound lanes then rolled in the highway's south ditch, the State Patrol said.
Backhaus was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.