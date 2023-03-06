MANKATO — Faith Ryan's favorite holiday is St. Patrick's Day; although Christmas comes in as a close second.
"St. Patrick's is the best time of year; I get to see family and friends I haven't seen in a long time," Ryan said, while on a break from planning this year's Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota's observance Saturday in Waseca.
Most calendars list March 17 as the day to celebrate all things Irish and to mark the death in 461 A.D. of a beloved monk who ministered to Ireland's Christians.
Ryan serves on the committee in charge of festivities slated days ahead of observances on the traditional date.
"That gives us a whole week to celebrate," she said, jokingly.
The Irish American club has been sponsoring March celebrations for 55 years. This year's activities did not have to be scaled back, Ryan said. For the past few years, the celebration had been smaller than usual, due to health concerns during the pandemic.
A parade of clans, live music and pageantry are slated for the 2023 event.
"We will start by singing Irish songs before Mass (at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca) Saturday morning," Ryan said.
She expects representatives of about 50 Irish clans will take part in a noon march through downtown. Activities continue throughout the day at The Mill Event Center, 310 Second S.W. Ave.
A practicing Catholic of Irish descent, Ryan plans to be eating corned beef and cabbage and Mulligan stew March 17; which falls on a Friday during Lent.
"The bishop gave use dispensation. He says we can actually eat meat on St. Paddy's this year," she said.
• The Le Sueur County St. Patrick's Day Parade and rally begins 2 p.m. March 11 in Le Center. The celebration kicks off Friday night at the American Legion with a coronation ceremony for the event's royalty. Saturday evening entertainment includes live music by IV Play from 9:15 p.m. to midnight at the Legion.
• A parade, bagpipers, Irish fare and folk music, are all part of the Irish Cultural Society of New Ulm 54th annual celebration March 17. Many, many New Ulm residents are expected to don green clothing on St. Patrick's Day; although the town is know for having the highest percentage of German ancestry than any other city in the United States.
Worth noting, Irish food will be served at Veigel's Kaiserhoff (aka Don's Pub) March 17. A gathering of clans there is planned after the town's 5 p.m. parade.
• St. Peter Ambassadors will host the town's 45th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade at 5:30 p.m. March 17. This year's parade route has been extended a few blocks to accommodate a large crowd of spectators, organizers said.
The route begins at Third Street and Broadway.
• Mankato does not organize a public parade for St. Paddy's. Immigrants from Ireland have not been a predominant population in Blue Earth County. The county's early settlers were Nordic, Welsh, English, Scottish and German, according to the map kept in the county historical society's archives.
