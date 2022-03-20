We Minnesotans all know it’s coming every March, but yet we are still somewhat surprised by it each year.
Last Sunday was the first official feels-like-spring day. We don’t think similarly about anything these days — everything seems to be an us vs. them scenario — but when winter finally loosens its grip, we are a community of one-minded citizens who head outside.
It wasn’t exactly a balmy, lush green day, but there were probably as many or more people out in parks or on trails and sidewalks than on any given Sunday throughout the summer.
And while you might see someone outside in the summer looking contemplative, maybe sad as they mull over something happening in their lives, no one could hide their glee as they felt the more powerful sun on their faces and smelled earthy scents for the first time since last fall.
Dog walkers, adults with kids, couples holding hands and individuals were all out looking at the world with a fresh view.
Well, not everyone I guess.
Psychologists, who like to slice life into tiny slivers of syndromes, say there is something called “spring fatigue symptoms.”
While most people get a happy boost from spring’s arrival, others feel irritable, weary, listless and unable to concentrate.
It’s an offshoot of seasonal affective disorder, which is generally associated with the onset of winter and the loss of light hours during the day. The body reacts to sudden changes in the season, even in the spring, which triggers shifts in metabolism and hormonal balance.
There are other downsides to March.
It’s muddy much of the month as the frost refuses to quickly release from the soil and rains begin to fall. Those living in rural areas know this like no one else.
And the dawning of spring makes you take a look at your yard.
It isn’t pretty.
My backyard looks like a scene from an Appalachian redneck movie.
There is a dead clothes dryer I took apart to more easily carry out of the basement strewn outside the back door — drum over there, top over here and frame dumped unceremoniously on the patio.
Another pile of assorted junk is awaiting the spring junk pickup.
The Lutheran/farm programming was drilled into me enough as a youth that through most of the summer my yard looks pretty Homes and Gardeny. But in the depths of winter when you just want something out of the house, tossing it out the back door looks pretty good.
The giant willow in the backyard left piles of wispy branches on the ground. There are white Styrofoam plant covers on plants all around the yard and burlap wrapped around shrubs. The pond is melting into a coffee-colored slurry.
But there’s no better feeling than to be out in the yard cleaning it up, the promise of greenery not far away.
