By Mark Fischenich
mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — Minnesota Bridge 07042 doesn’t necessarily stand tall for its aesthetic elegance or its atypical engineering, but it might still be a contender to end up on the National Register of Historic Places.
Better known as the Veterans Memorial Bridge, the 38-year-old span connecting Mankato and North Mankato is in the middle of the quarter-century of bridges being evaluated for historic significance by state transportation and historic preservation officials.
Nominees are being accepted for another week or two for the “Minnesota Historic Bridge Inventory, 1971-1995,” said Katie Haun Schuring, an historian in the Cultural Resources Division of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“It’s important to remember, our engineering heritage doesn’t stop with old bridges,” Schuring said. “... In a hundred years, something from the 1970s or 1990s could be really cool.”
The agency is seeking suggestions from local heritage preservation groups as well as from the general public. Bridges with an artistic flair could end up being recommended for inclusion on the National Register. Bridges designed by notable engineers could be as well. So could bridges that look entirely pedestrian if they have some innovative internal engineering or construction techniques.
But even a bridge that is not structurally noteworthy has a shot.
MnDOT’s website for the bridge inventory provides some clues on some of the other characteristics that could make an otherwise ordinary bridge historically significant: “Do any bridges in your area have interesting historical associations? For example, a bridge was the site of a local celebration, parade, protest or historical event.”
“That would be the Vets Bridge,” said Jessica Potter, executive director of the Blue Earth County Historical Society and a member of the Mankato Heritage Preservation Commission. “There’s a lot that’s happened on that bridge. ... So we as a commission should submit that one.”
In the past decade in particular, the Veterans Memorial Bridge has become more than a way to reach downtown Mankato from Highway 169 or to travel between two cities separated by the Minnesota River.
For people looking to get noticed, the bridge has become a go-to destination. It spans not just the river but also busy Riverfront Drive, along with a bike trail and railroad tracks and a public library parking lot. In a way, it also carries local traffic over high-traffic Highway 169, although that’s technically on a second separate bridge — Bridge 52009 — that begins just north of the Vets Bridge.
The result is that someone with a sign walking the sidewalks on either side of the bridge can be seen by a lot of people, particularly during the afternoon commute.
So the bridge has been the site of massive social justice protests and political demonstrations. It’s been home to solitary people exercising their First Amendment rights to express opinions about the Second Amendment, about police misconduct and about other issues.
It’s been a symbolic location to show unity between Mankato and North Mankato.
And recently, vehicle traffic — which totals more than 20,000 per day — has been kept off the bridge for a few hours once a year to allow conservatives, liberals and everybody in between to come together to watch Fourth of July fireworks fill the northeastern sky and light up the Minnesota River.
Potter admitted that the commission, in a very brief discussion about whether local bridges should be nominated to the MnDOT historic bridge inventory, didn’t immediately think of any that were particularly strong contenders.
Part of the reason may have been that the current study is focused on bridges younger than baby boomers.
“People struggle with the idea that history is something that happened yesterday,” she said. “(They think) if something happened in the ‘70s or ‘80s, that’s not old enough to be history.”
Completing an inventory of notable bridges from the latter decades of the 20th century is important, Potter and Schuring said, because heritage can be particularly vulnerable to loss when it’s in that period where it’s viewed as aging and outdated but not old enough to be widely celebrated.
“If we don’t start collecting and preserving the history of today, it won’t be here in 100 years,” Potter said.
Area residents can nominate a bridge at www.dot.state.mn.us/historicbridges/studies.html by writing a few sentences about why the nominee is noteworthy.
“If there’s something especially important to them, they can fill out the form and it will go through the special review process,” Schuring said.
The finalists in the inventory could end up on the National Register of Historic Places, which would require special preservation efforts in the future if federal funds were being used for a proposed demolition, replacement or major facelift of a bridge. And if the bridge couldn’t be saved, its presence on the register would likely result in measures to keep the bridge’s memory alive.
The Veterans Memorial Bridge is in no immediate danger of disappearing, although local drivers, pedestrians and political demonstrators will be temporarily mourning its loss in two years. The bridge will be closed during the 2025 construction season for a $24.3 million project to replace the bridge deck and traffic signals and improve pedestrian amenities to meet ADA standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.