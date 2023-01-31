MANKATO — Katie Swartout’s children have siblings all over the world.
The Swartout family hails from Shakopee but continues to grow with members from different countries each time they host an exchange student.
The International Student Exchange is seeking families in Mankato to host incoming high school exchange students for the 2023-2024 school year. The students will be attending either West or East.
“Our job is to find homes within the community,” said Swartout, a regional adviser for ISE. “Just a loving, warm home that’s willing to learn, and is willing to have a cultural exchange with the students.”
Swartout has placed many exchange students in Mankato over the years who now consider the area their second home.
West Principal Sherri Blasing’s sister was a host to one of them.
“I’ve witnessed the lasting friendship that they’ve built with this other family from Finland,” she said. “I mean, you share a child for a year so you connect with the parents, too.”
With a handful of incoming exchange students interested in Mankato, Swartout has been encouraging community members to open their doors to them.
Any individual 25 and older can apply to be a host family. ISE asks that each family provide an extra seat at the table, and loves and supports the student like they would their own child.
Those interested can apply at iseusa.org.
Swartout has been hosting for about eight years and has loved every second of it. She said that she and her family have kept in touch with each student, and that her family has only ever benefited from hosting them.
“You can explore the world through having a student with you when you don’t have the expense of traveling to that community,” she said. “They get to bring a little bit of their culture to you and share with you their culture. It’s such an amazing thing to see these students come and be a part of our culture, too.”
Blasing agreed.
“It broadens your own family’s view of the world while giving a student the opportunity to experience a school that we’re proud of,” she said. “We live in a very global society now. Having exchange students promotes friendship, understanding differences and appreciating how similar we are. When people really get to sit down and talk about who they are, we learn that people are much more alike than they are different.”
