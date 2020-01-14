The Free Press
MANKATO — Citing growth and a need to bring new energy to ISG, Chad Surprenant announced a realigned leadership at the Mankato-based architecture, engineering, environmental and planning firm.
Surprenant, formerly CEO and president, will become chief strategy officer while Lynn Bruns will be CEO, David Doxtad will be president, and Derek Johnson will be executive vice president.
Doxtad joined the firm 10 years ago and Bruns joined in 2004. Johnson joined in 2014 when he opened ISG’s Des Moines office.
Surprenant took over ISG from his father, who along with a partner started the company in 1973. Surprenant said in a statement that he thought it was time to bring a new mix of talent to the leadership team and for him, at age 50, to have more flexibility in assisting the firm where he wants.
“This is such an exciting time for ISG. I felt that it was important to continue to reinforce our dynamic, growth-oriented business philosophy, and maintaining the CEO position since 2001 started to feel like it didn’t reflect the trajectory we are truly on,” he said.
“The best way for ISG to continue its rise is to recognize that some lanes need to be opened up for fully-committed, skilled, and ambitious leaders to take the firm to even greater heights. Along with not being static, one of ISG’s greatest attributes has been an old-school and hard-working, yet youthful and relatable leadership mentality.”
