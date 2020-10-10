MANKATO — Worsening carpal tunnel syndrome had Gregory Wilkins considering how he might need to reinvent himself as an artist earlier this year.
The condition had greatly reduced the local mixed media artist’s normally prolific output. He couldn’t keep making the art he’s known for — often layering his photography, painting, beading and embroidery all on top of each other — with his dominant hand feeling as if it was dead.
“I couldn’t feel the paintbrush in my hand,” he said. “I couldn’t feel pulling the needle through the canvas.”
The carpal tunnel progressively grew worse enough over the past couple years to require surgery in early 2020. His procedure was delayed, however, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit Minnesota in March.
Once he received the surgery months later, the difference was immediately noticeable.
“It feels like a miracle; that’s the only way I can describe it,” he said. “To have nothing and then literally the next day to have something, it’s incredible.”
The professional artist, who also teaches at Minnesota State University, is still building up strength in his hand and wrist through occupational therapy exercises. It could be a while still before his strength returns to what it was years ago, but he said he regained enough feeling to get back up to full speed as an artist.
Wilkins showed his appreciation for the game-changing surgery by sketching a thank you card to his neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. The surgeon, Dr. Manish Sharma, said it was gratifying for him and everyone else on the team to hear Wilkins is doing well.
“All the years of training and the long nights of being on call, that’s what all makes it worthwhile,” he said. “It’s nice to know there’s someone out here who’s gone back to what they love doing because of the team.”
Wilkins first started feeling like something was wrong with his hands after an inexperienced motorist crashed into his car in 2017. He broke his sternum, temporarily lost use of his legs and needed facial reconstruction, he said.
As the rest of his body healed, his dominant right hand was the outlier staying numb at times and like pins and needles were in at others.
The syndrome gets its name from the carpal tunnel, a small passageway from the wrist to the hand made of ligaments, tendons and bone. The median nerve goes through the tunnel to allow for sensation and motor function in the thumb, index and middle fingers.
Repetitive hand activity can cause the tendons to become inflamed and impinge on the nerve, Sharma said. The brain reacts by projecting the pain of the compressed nerve into the fingers, causing numbness or pain.
“Patients tell us the outer three digits get numb or painful, as if their fingers are on fire,” Sharma said. “They’ll wake up at night and shake their hands out to get feeling back.”
It’s a fairly common condition in the general population, and even more so in manufacturing. A combination of risk factors can contribute to its development, including the repetitive hand movements artists use for their work.
“That’s why dexterity becomes a problem, especially for people who need the fine movement like artists,” Sharma said.
Unlike the brain and spinal cord, the median nerve can regenerate from damage. It just does so slowly, about an inch per month.
People who work with their hands can’t exactly rest them for the six to nine months needed for the nerve to heal. Others, like in Wilkin’s case, need surgery because the condition worsened enough.
Wilkins recalled going in for an electromyography, or EMG, study in late 2019 to measure his muscle response. The results found he’d lost 70% of his right hand’s function, he said.
His original surgery was scheduled for late March. He’d recently returned from Italy at the time, where a surge in COVID cases resulted in thousands of deaths.
So when Minnesota put a halt to elective procedures — his surgery included — in the hopes of avoiding what happened in Italy and other hard-hit places, Wilkins understood.
“It was a sad moment, but it wasn’t a moment saying ‘poor me,’” he said. “It was like this is something I’m going to have to do for the collective good.”
The surgery ended up happening in July and he noticed feeling in his hand again right away. He went back to have his stitches removed about 10 days later and slowly started back on his artwork in the weeks that followed.
The Mankato artist now has shows lined up until 2022. They would’ve needed to be greatly changed at best without the surgery, or impossible at worst.
Working on one of his latest pieces in his outdoor studio Thursday in Mankato, he said he felt blessed to receive great medical care close to home. The piece is for his series on Black Lives Matter, and features a photograph, 12 layers of paint over it, and another layer of in-progress embroidery so far.
Wilkins isn’t yet sure when he’ll finish the piece. Being able to deftly pull his needle through the canvas again, though, surely helps his artistic process.
“It’s nice to be able to feel a needle, as long as I’m not poking my finger,” he said with a laugh.
