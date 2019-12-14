We like to poke fun at our Wisconsin neighbors when it comes to drinking. And for good reason.
Every time I stumble across a strange alcohol-related story from Wisconsin — like the guy arrested for DWI after he and his buddies rigged up wheels and a motor on a recliner chair and he took it for a spin down the highway — I make sure to point it out to my colleague and Wisconsin native Shane Frederick.
But Minnesotans are no slouches when it comes to boozing. In pretty much every survey and study that comes out about alcohol consumption, you can count on Minnesota being very high on the list.
A group called Alcohol.org, which provides treatment programming and information on alcohol, surveyed thousands of workers to find out how much they drink after work and how much they spend doing it.
Workers in Minnesota who hit happy hour with coworkers spent, on average, $2,897 each this year on after-work drinks. If that sounds like quite a bit, it is. That’s the equivalent of about 650 beers. (An interactive map is at alcohol.org/guides/afterwork-drinks.)
The survey found the average after-work drinking sessions last an average of just less than two hours. More than 1 in 10 workers say they drink shots after work. And 15% of workers say they have no problem getting drunk in front of the boss.
Most states fall near Minnesota’s average spending, although the Dakotas, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska workers all spend a tad less per year than we do here.
Kentucky workers apparently love happy hour. Those who partake spend more than $5,500 per year. Maybe it’s all that Kentucky bourbon they distill — expensive stuff.
People certainly like to drink. It’s hard to swing a bottle of Merlot and not hit a new winery, craft brewery or bar in Minnesota.
In spite of Minnesotans love affair with all things alcohol, we’re still the last state in the nation that restricts neighborhood supermarkets and convenience stores to selling only weak 3.2% beer. That’s thanks to a powerful liquor store lobby that has so far been successful in beating back state legislation that would let convenience and grocery stores sell wine and strong beer.
But now, even 3.2% beer is going to be hard to find for Minnesotans.
Constellation Brands and Heineken USA are dropping 3.2 beer, saying there’s just no market for it. The two brewers’ brands include Corona, Modelo Especial, Victoria, Pacifico, Heineken, Dos Equis, Tecate and Newcastle Brown Ale.
Other major beer manufacturers, such as Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors, have hinted they may slow production of 3.2 beer.
Schell’s Brewing in New Ulm tells the Star Tribune that it is committed to continuing its 3.2 brews.
Some state lawmakers are already readying legislation to allow strong beer and wine sales in grocery stores, but not spirits.
In a state that loves its hooch, I’m guessing the law is bound to get passed at some point soon.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.