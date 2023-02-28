MANKATO — Itron, long one of Waseca's larger employers, is leaving the community late next year after 20 years there.
The company said the Waseca manufacturing operations will be moved to South Carolina in late 2024. Itron is an international maker of an array of circuit boards and electronic modules that are put on water, gas and electric meters allowing for automated reading.
“This was a difficult decision. Our Waseca employees have played an integral role in bringing Itron’s products and solutions to the market. We are taking these steps to strengthen our company and enhance competitiveness by establishing a single manufacturing Center of Excellence in North America in South Carolina,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO, in a statement.
The number of current Itron employees in Waseca was not released. A Free Press story 12 years ago noted the company had 450 local employees, which at the time made them the largest employer in the city, following the closure of the former Brown Printing Plant in 2017. But the number of employees at Waseca decreased over the years as more automation and efficiencies were introduced.
Birds Eye Foods/Conagra has recently been ranked the largest employer in town.
Ann Fitch, executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, said it was tough news. "But we've been through this before, and our economy will be fine."
Itron, headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington, had revenues of $1.8 billion last year and has plants around the world, including six in the United States.
The company says it will provide career placement services, extended insurance coverage and a severance package for employees affected by the closure.
Itron purchased one of E.F. Johnson’s divisions in 1992 and leased space from them. In 1994 the company moved into its facility on the far north side of town along Highway 13 and had two expansions, adding employees steadily over the years.
The 2010 Free Press story said the Waseca plant was producing all of Itron’s gas and water meter modules, with employees affixing 1 billion tiny electronic components each year on a variety of circuit boards. And the plant was a major player in research and testing of meter-reading equipment.
