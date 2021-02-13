MANKATO — People planning a hot date with their sweetheart Sunday might need to replace the fine wine with hot cocoa, the tapered candles with a propane heater, and their foxiest outfit with their most alluring snowmobile suit.
Forecasters are warning it could be the coldest Valentine’s Day in 98 years. And the extreme cold comes in the midst of one of the longest cold snaps of the last dozen years, one that could bring a string of below-zero lows for 13 consecutive days.
“We’ll start with the good news. By the end of the long-term period next week, we’ll be climbing out of the arctic airmass,” the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service reported in its forecast discussion this week. “Now the bad news, the coldest of the arctic air in this prolonged arctic outbreak is coming this weekend.”
Today’s temperatures are expected to remain below zero, just barely, with an afternoon high of -1. Sunday will be worse as temperatures drop to -19 degrees in the morning followed by a daytime high of -10 and then a low of -26 early Monday.
“In fact, this Valentine’s Day looks to be a top three coldest on record and the first one since 1923 in the Twin Cities that fails to see the temperature get above zero,” the NWS reported.
The only consolation is that winds will be relatively light, so wind chills will bottom out at just -37.
The -26 degree air temperature forecast for Monday morning would be the lowest temperature in Mankato since the brutal late-January weather of 2019 when overnight lows hit -26, -28 and -29 on the final three days of the month. But the current frigid streak is shaping up to be even worse in a couple of ways.
Mankato has a chance of spending 116 continuous hours below zero. The last time the thermometer saw zero was just before 4 p.m. Thursday. It may just barely reach zero around 2 p.m. today, according to the forecast. If it doesn’t quite get there, the temperature isn’t predicted to rise out of negative territory until around noon Tuesday. (The AccuWeather forecast used on The Free Press weather page is a bit more optimistic, predicting a high of 2 today.) Two years ago, the sub-zero stretch lasted just 54 hours.
And this cold snap is approaching two weeks in length. Since Feb. 6, when the temperature fell to -12, every single night has dropped below zero. That’s a streak that’s projected to continue at least through Thursday, Feb. 18 — 13 consecutive days. That’s never happened in the 12 years that weather stats have been consistently recorded by the Weather Service at the Mankato Regional Airport.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel as we look ahead to next week. Temperatures begin to slowly moderate by the end of the forecast period,” according to the NWS. “... Highs in the 20s above zero are possible next Friday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.