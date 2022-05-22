Pulled the little pop-up camper out this week and set it up to get ready for the first camping trip after a miserable early spring.
After a long winter, it’s nice to step in the cozy camper and think about the campfires, hiking, biking, kayaking and sightseeing that’s ahead as we stay at different campgrounds.
Interest in camping has soared in recent years. That’s good to see because it’s great recreation that can be enjoyed by young couples, families with younger kids, or empty nesters.
But the growth in camping has thrown a wrench into the ability to camp.
Any camper knows that starting a few years ago it’s been tougher to reserve a campsite anywhere.
One of the joys of camping always was it could be a spur-of-the-moment thing. If the weather looked good for the weekend ahead and you had no other commitments, you could take the camper or tent to a resort or campground for a few days.
Or you could head out somewhere for a week or more and simply drive until you found an area that looked interesting and pull into a campground and, more often than not, get a site.
No more.
Most state parks, private campgrounds and other public camping sites are booked full or nearly full several months or a year out. Minnesota state parks used to leave a certain number of campsites non-reservable for people who were traveling and needed a place to pull in and camp for a night or two.
But their sites are all now reservable — in fact all sites require advanced reservations — with people able to reserve up to four months in advance.
So much for spontaneity.
We need a lot more campsites at private, city, county, state and national campgrounds.
Tracking the number of campsites in the state or country isn’t easy. But available information shows the number of sites on public lands has remained fairly stagnant over the past decade, even as the number of campers has surged. A 2019 study by the National Park Service found that American campers’ most common frustration is the difficulty of finding a place to camp.
There are more campsites popping up on sites similar to Airbnb, where private landowners create a site or a few sites on their property that people can camp at. It might just be a place to park your camper or pitch a tent on a mowed lawn behind a barn, or a more upgraded site with power and water hookups.
There are several websites, including a site called Hipcamp, that show a variety of sites on private properties around Minnesota.
The jump in camping began happening prior to the pandemic but surged more in 2020 when other forms of leisure activities were unavailable. In 2020 camping jumped from 20-80% at state and national parks.
And last year, an additional 8 million people took up camping for the first time.
Fortunately, camping is being enjoyed by a more diverse demographic. Last year, 40% of first-time campers said they identify as Black, Indigenous or as a person of color. Hispanics are a large share of new campers.
As is always fun to do, we can blame youngsters for making it harder for us oldsters to find a campsite. KOA reports that millennials have taken up camping at an unprecedented rate, making that search for an available campsite harder than ever.
While it’s tougher to lock down a campsite, I’m glad to see more people enjoying getting out in a tent, pop-up, small camper or big RV.
It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors and meet new people in a relaxed atmosphere where much of the divisiveness and stress in today’s society evaporates into the smoke of a campfire.
