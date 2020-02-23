Charles Sehe has hand-written notes in a large ring binder documenting his time in World War II from D-Day to Iwo Jima. He calls them “after the action” reports.
His archives include volcanic sand from the “sulfur island.”
Sehe, 97, a retired Minnesota State University professor, served in the battle to take Iwo Jima and Okinawa from the Japanese in World War II as a gunner on the U.S.S. Nevada, the flagship battleship that bombarded Iwo Jima for three days before the amphibious invasion by Marines.
He remembers Iwo Jima and the battle for Okinawa clearly, saying his mind is sharp even as his vision falters. He recalls the rivalry between Admiral Chester Nimitz and General Douglas MacArthur when Nimitz called for 10 battleships for Iwo Jima after only getting three by MacArthur’s order.
Nimitz called for three bays of bombardment, according to Sehe. The beach invasions were intentionally deceptive so the U.S. forces could see the hidden firing positions of the Japanese who used underground bunkers and a series of caves as a defense strategy, according to historical accounts.
At one point the Nevada got within 600 yards of the shore to intensify the shelling and support the advancing troops.
The Nevada supported the 5th Marine Division from Feb. 16 in a battle that lasted five weeks. On Feb. 23 the highest part of the island, Mount Suribachi, was taken and six Marines raised the flag in what became one of the most famous war photographs of all time.
But few realize Marine Corps photographer Louis Lowery took the photo of the first flag raised at Mount Suribachi.
“I saw the first flag raising through the binoculars,” said Sehe.
Marine leaders took down the first flag for safekeeping, worried someone would take it as a souvenir, and they ordered a second flag be raised, according to a 2002 book by Richard F. Newcomb.
AP photographer Joe Rosenthal arrived on Suribachi as the second flag was being raised and produced the famous picture.
The Nevada advanced with the U.S. forces to take Okinawa next. By March 23, the Nevada was in place to begin shelling. But the U.S. forces were surprised at dawn on March 27, when seven kamikazes attacked the fleet. Even though one kamikaze was hit several times it hit the deck of the Nevada.
“The plane hit the starboard side of the ship. My gun position was on the port side. All those concussion waves came over. It blew a hole in the deck,” Sehe said.
The crash knocked out the gun turrets on that side of the ship, killing 29 men and injuring more than 100.
The Nevada followed the progression of the U.S. forces where they approached the Japanese mainland and protected mine sweepers in the Sea of Japan.
“The sea of Japan had a lot of mines,” Sehe said. He recalled the Nevada barely missing a floating unexploded mine discovered by crew members who heard a loud scraping noise.
“They alerted the bridge personnel as a lookout reported, mine dead ahead. Nevada’s engines were quickly reversed and the ship swerved hard and full to port, vibrating, just missing the large unexploded floating mine.”
“We heard the scraping noise too. We looked up and we prayed.”
Sehe was in Okinawa when atomic bombs were dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9. He said the magnitude of the bombs were not known to the soldiers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.