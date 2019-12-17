MANKATO — A new two-person team event is planned as part of SnowKato Days in January.
Jack Frost Frolic will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, in Sibley Park. The Mankato Sports Commission will host the inaugural event.
This activity is one of many being planned for the new 10-day winter festival SnowKato Days.
The Jack Frost Frolic is a two-person team event comprised of four challenges. Jack Frost will provide each team a mug of cocoa, but they will need to keep the mug as full as possible during four challenges:
• Dashing the Hill: Teams arrive at the start line with a “decked out sled” pulling it up the hill while trying not to spill their mug of cocoa.
• Sled Showdown: Once the team has made it to the top of the hill, they will slide down while holding the mug of cocoa and making their way to the third challenge.
• Kayak Pull: This challenge involves one member of the team pulling the other team member in a kayak, provided to participants. Foam "snowballs" can be used to distract other opponents from retaining their full mug of cocoa as they make their way to the next challenge.
• Snowshoe Scramble: The final challenge consists of teams strapping on snowshoes and scrambling to the finish while dodging “snowballs” and protecting their mug of cocoa.
The event will have capacity for six heats with 15 two-person teams per heat. Prizes will be awarded for the following: The Top 3 overall teams with the most cocoa left in their mug; team with the best “decked-out” sled; team with the best winter-theme costumes; team with the least cocoa.
Participants will receive a free Jack Frost Frolic hat with registration as well as complimentary access to the hot cocoa bar and lively music. Spectators will also have the option to purchase tickets to the hot cocoa bar.
Registration is open online with the price of registration going up after Dec. 31. Deadline is Jan. 15. Registration, pricing and other event information can be found online at jackfrostfrolic.com.
