MADELIA — A 43-year-old Jackson man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the pickup he was driving rolled near Madelia Thursday morning.
William Richard Eggimann was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 east on Highway 60 at 9:15 a.m. and was near the intersection with Watonwan County Road 9 when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were snowy and icy.
Eggimann was treated at the hospital in Madelia.
