MANKATO — Gordon Awsumb’s five-story 44-unit Jackson Park Apartments was the first of a trio of large rental housing developments proposed for downtown Mankato.
The project, which is to rise out of the portion of Mankato Place once home to the Red Rocks nightclub, received a permit from the City Council 10 months ago — and then went silent.
Awsumb, the former owner of Mankato Place, is back with a revised proposal and an explanation for the delay.
“Our initial project budget of $7 million continued to escalate due to the inflationary spiral of construction costs,” Awsumb wrote in a letter to city officials. “... The construction costs in today’s economic environment have been the major impediment to our moving forward faster. One of the items that we have to trim is the indoor parking.”
The new plan eliminates what would have been the region’s first mechanical car-stacking system, which the original proposal would have installed on the ground floor to hold 64 vehicles on three tiers.
A year ago, Awsumb was intending to lease 24 stalls from Mankato’s Special Services District — the entity that divvies up parking spots in municipal ramps and lots — to meet the requirement in the city code of two parking spots per apartment for downtown apartment buildings.
Now, with the ground floor of Jackson Park Apartments trimmed to a traditional one-floor parking garage, there will be on-site space for just 25 vehicles.
Awsumb is asking that the city code be adjusted to require no more than 65 total parking stalls for the 44-unit building — 25 in the building’s parking garage and another 40 in the city-owned Cherry Street Ramp just south of the planned apartment building.
“For a year, we’ve been fighting costs,” he told the Mankato Planning Commission Wednesday night. “That’s why we came back to this plan to utilize the Special Services District. And we hope that is approved. It eliminates about a million dollars, and the costs went up about $2 million over what the first estimate was. So we’re still fighting costs.”
The Planning Commission has no authority over the parking requirements in the city code, but it unanimously recommended an amended conditional-use permit and certificate of design compliance to reflect changes in the layout of the building since its original approval last spring.
City planning coordinator Molly Westman said the number of apartments remains at 44 with a slight increase in the number of one-bedroom units and a slight decrease in two-bedroom apartments. A second elevator has been added, along with ground-floor storage lockers. A health club was eliminated.
Although Awsumb is asking that fewer parking stalls be required and that they be provided in the Cherry Street Ramp, Community Development Director Paul Vogel said the members of the Special Services District — the downtown businesses that lease parking spots in municipal ramps and share the operating costs of the system — would be asked to weigh in. The City Council will have the final say.
“Preliminarily, we’re looking at possibly having 19 in the Cherry Street Ramp,” Vogel said of the stalls reserved for Jackson Park Apartments tenants. “That would then result in one parking space per unit within close proximity (of the apartments), with the overflow located within the Mankato Place Ramp, which is the large ramp along Riverfront Drive.”
Awsumb made the case that other businesses in the area will actually be better off, even if 40 Cherry Street Ramp slots are reserved for apartment tenants and no longer available to the general public. That’s because the apartment building would replace a nightclub that consumed an estimated 150 parking spots.
“That’s gone away and our total demand is now 88 spaces. Plus we’re providing 25 of those,” he said. “So it’s really a net gain for the parking district.”
The council is tentatively scheduled to vote on the issue April 11.
Awsumb is also planning to ask the City Council to expand the Special Services District’s “clean and safe” program to Mankato Place, the former mall now mostly used as office and hospitality space. That program splits the cost of trash pickup, cleaning and security measures for downtown sidewalks, plazas and ramps between the businesses in the district.
Currently, the ownership of Mankato Place finances those expenses within the building.
Awsumb’s letter to the city suggests it would only be fair to share those expenses because Mankato Place is the common route for patrons of bars and restaurants on South Front Street when walking to the civic center or downtown hotels. And the space is also increasingly a magnet for the homeless.
While Awsumb has been fine-tuning his development, other projects have arisen or moved toward construction.
The council gave final approval this month for the $13.2 million renovation and expansion of downtown Mankato’s Landmark Building into the Landmark Apartments. Construction on the project — 33 upscale apartments, Mankato’s first micro-distillery and an event center — is expected to be underway later this spring.
An even larger development known as “The Burton” would stretch from Main to Mulberry along Second Street. The $38 million proposal involves a six-story two-building complex totaling 116 apartment and condo units.
Although it’s been four months since The Burton was last before the council, Vogel indicated recently he expects the developers to make a request for tax subsidies in coming weeks or months.
