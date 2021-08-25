MANKATO — A 27-year-old Jackson woman was injured when a semi and an SUV crashed at Mankato early Wednesday morning.
Shukri Abshire Warsame was driving a southbound 2013 Toyota Highlander on Highway 169 and was near the intersection with Highway 14 shortly before 4 a.m. when the SUV and a southbound 2005 Peterbilt semi collided, the State Patrol said.
Warsame was treated at the St. Marys Campus of Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.
The driver of the semi, Hipolito Marquez-Dominguez, 45, of Garden City, Kansas, was not injured.
