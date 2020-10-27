MANKATO — A Blue Earth County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate he called a snitch.
Travis Lee Robb, 32, of Osakis, was charged with felony tampering with a witness and gross misdemeanor assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Surveillance video shows Robb walk up to a seated inmate and punch the other inmate in the face Saturday afternoon, according to a court complaint. A jail officer heard Robb yell about the other inmate being a snitch.
The person who was punched had a bleeding cut on his ear. He told an investigator he had been subpoenaed to testify against a third inmate, with whom Robb was seen talking moments before the assault.
Robb is in the jail on a probation violation on a 2019 drug possession conviction.
