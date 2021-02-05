ST. PETER— A Nicollet County Jail inmate in facing a new charge after reportedly being caught with a toothbrush shank and trying to make alcohol in deodorant and shampoo containers.
Scorpio Lee Rosales, 34, of Le Sueur, was charged Thursday in Nicollet County District Court with felony introducing contraband into jail.
Rosales' cell was searched last month after he was taken to a hospital after he took multiple doses of a pain reliever.
Jail staff found a toothbrush with one end carved to a point, according to a court complaint. They also found two deodorant containers filled with water and orange peels and a shampoo bottle with water and papers.
Rosales allegedly admitted he made the “shank” and said he planned on using it on himself. He also reportedly admitted he was trying to make “hooch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.