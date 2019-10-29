MANKATO — A Mankato man who was accused of raping a woman was sentenced to four months in jail.
Ezequiel Campos, 48, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct in August and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police in June 2018 Campos took some of her belongings and he raped her when she went to his residence to retrieve them.
Campos was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with release to go to work and mandated sex offender treatment. He then will spend five years on probation with conditions including he not have any contact with intoxicated or otherwise “vulnerable” adults.
Campos also must register as a sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.