It was Mother’s Day 2020, just two months into the pandemic, and Jake’s Stadium Pizza manager Andrew Boyer was suddenly but happily swamped with car-side pizza orders.
“It was our busiest day since we were shut down,” Andrew said. “I remember it was Mother’s Day and asking my mom to help.”
And for mom, Brenda Boyer, the drive-thru line of cars was reminiscent of the car-hop days of her past. And it was fun, she said. It was yet another sign that the family was back in business.
Family has been the lifeblood of Jake’s through its 50-year history. Next week, the celebration continues.
“How many have we outlasted?” Brenda said, wiping away a tear, sitting among family members as they reflected on Jake’s rich history and on the community that has embraced them.
Brenda and husband, Wally Boyer, remain familiar faces at Jake’s Stadium Road location. But Wally, approaching 70, is hoping to back away some. He and Brenda are hoping to travel more. And Jake’s is in good hands, with son Andrew managing the Mankato location and son Jonathan back from New York and managing Jake’s Pizza in St. Peter, which opened in 2012.
This third-generation family business has, indeed, outlasted the chains. Pizza Hut and others are gone. Since April 1972, when the late Vern “Sarge” Carstensen turned sister Rose and brother-in-law Ernie Jacobson’s hamburger place into Jake’s, it’s been about family and community.
“We’re part of the community,” Wally said, calling that commitment a key to their family’s restaurant success. “We’re active in the community. We’re active in the church. Our kids were active in school (at West High).”
Part of the special nature of Jake’s, he said, is seeing three generations of customers coming back for more. That deep-rooted, regional customer base, Wally added, is another key to Jake’s longevity.
Andrew said their growing presence on social media also has helped reach new, younger audiences. Jonathan’s wife, Lisa, handles Jake’s website and Facebook page.
“We didn’t really have any social media presence,” Andrew said. “That has really taken off for us. She (Lisa) has done that for us.”
And some of those loyal customers, noting those 50 years, respond with their own memories.
Wrote Royal Myers, 73, of Waterville: “As you know, I have been coming to Jake’s since the beginning. My boys came when they were toddlers and still love it and now my grandbabies. Loved Jake’s in the beginning. Love Jake’s now … Great pizza. Great family.”
Those words are music to Wally’s ears.
“Our customer base, we’re very lucky,” he said. “You can see three generations sometimes sitting together. And a lot of our customers visit with one another when they’re here.”
‘The whole family’s involved’
Andrew, a 2003 graduate of West High School, earned a business management degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. But there was little doubt in his mind that he’d return to the family business in Mankato.
“I figured out in college that I wanted to be a part of the family business,” he said, bringing a new look at the human resources side of Jake’s, bringing mom and dad into the digital, professional side of that changing dynamic.
“That’s really been helpful in the business,” Brenda said of Andrew’s business background.
Jonathan, a 1996 graduate of West, took off for New York soon after earning his studio arts degree from UMD. But he and wife Lisa returned to Minnesota a year ago.
“Daughter Sadie was about a year old and Lisa had a fitness business, and it closed because of the pandemic,” Jonathan said.
The couple reside in the Whittier Park neighborhood of Minneapolis. Jonathan commutes daily to manage Jake’s Pizza in St. Peter. And while both locations keep “Help Wanted” signs posted, Jonathan credits a good young staff in part for his ongoing success in St. Peter.
“I find the high school kids are really helpful, good workers,” he said.
And while the labor shortage is real and an ongoing issue in the restaurant industry, Jake’s Stadium Pizza in Mankato is just blocks away from the MSU campus.
“We’re luckier than most because we’re close to the college,” Brenda said. And that proximity to campus means there’s a large pool of potential workers for Jake’s.
“You’ve got about 10,000 students within walking distance,” Andrew said.
For Wally, seeing some of those young staff members learn business and a work ethic remain an important part of his purpose as a proprietor and mentor. Some have moved on to bigger things in the food industry. One former high school worker has moved up the ladder for Buffalo Wild Wings.
“The work ethic and what we taught him was very instrumental in his career,” Wally said. “The success of people coming out of here is important to us.”
At times, success also has brought fame. For decades, Jake’s Stadium Pizza was the stomping grounds for Minnesota Vikings players. In the early days of Vikings training camp, Jake’s was about the only spot to eat along Stadium Road. And Vikings players came in droves.
“It was really a players’ hangout,” Wally said. “Chuck Foreman is still a friend of mine.”
While memories spin of when Carl Eller, Jim Marshall, Alan Page and Fran Tarkenton used to dine at Jake’s, Vikings memorabilia through the years still hangs on the walls. The jerseys of Jared Allen and Adrian Peterson are there. Autographs on pizza plates are aplenty.
But it was Foreman who really stood out, Wally and Brenda said.
“The rookies usually had to always sit out alone, not with the starters,” Wally said. But Foreman was different and Vikings veterans understood that almost immediately.
“His teammates recognized that,” Brenda said. And for years, Foreman came back to Jake’s, selling memorabilia on the front patio.
Out with the old Jake’s
What initially was “a bittersweet” move, Wally once said, became a great “win-win” for Jake’s ongoing success — the razing of Jake’s old facility and a move down the block to the former Green Mill building. The Boyers sold the former property and site to CVS Pharmacy in 2010.
Despite the memories — Wally and Brenda’s wedding reception was in the old Jake’s basement — the move provided both financial stability and added 50 seats to their new restaurant site. And while the family had considered building near the current Kwik Trip near campus, the former Green Mill facility didn’t need substantial upgrades.
The kitchen was upgraded with pizza ovens and modernized, making for a more efficient operation. And the family brought in much of the same look, including the memorabilia and its signature porthole-style inside windows.
And the recipes made the move intact. “We’re making pizza the same way we’ve always done,” Andrew said. The house special, one credited to former Vikings offensive lineman Ed White, is one of onions, mushrooms, sausage and pepperoni. And, of course, the same mozzarella cheese from Burnett Dairy in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.
Jake’s and the Carstensen daughters’ pizza place in St. James have exclusive Minnesota rights to the Burnett Dairy mozzarella recipe, according to Wally.
It’s that “consistency of the product,” as Andrew puts it, that continues.
Yet, in an industry that often comes and goes, Andrew said, “We’re able to change with the times. I think we’ll have to focus on our labor force and keep paying competitive wages.”
The years haven’t been without some pains. Son Chris, an outstanding football player in his own right and 2000 graduate of West, suffered a traumatic brain injury following a seizure and car accident. He is a frequent visitor at Jake’s but unable to play a significant role in the business, Wally said.
And there was the 1995 meningitis scare in the Greater Mankato area, one which took the life of 15-year-old John Janavaras and sent six others to the hospital, including Jonathan, then 17. Some 30,000 vaccines were provided to slow the outbreak.
Wally said the business at Jake’s slowed dramatically, due in part to Jonathan having been at work when his symptoms hit. Rumors circulated that the meningitis might be food related and maybe even spread from Jake’s. It wasn’t until a then 42-year-old state epidemiologist, Michael Osterholm, held a press conference that concerns eased a bit. Osterholm said the outbreak couldn’t have been related to Jake’s.
Those memories resurfaced for the Boyers when the March 2020 pandemic hit.
But just like Mother’s Day that year, the family has held things together. And for Wally and Brenda, it’s time to slow down.
“I want to back away some,” Wally said. Brenda added: “We like driving vacations.”
And for Andrew and Jonathan and families, there’s an ongoing commitment to Mankato, North Mankato and the 50-mile radius customer base that had made Jake’s and Wally’s face a bit famous, donning TV commercials and that patented catch phrase: Wouldn’t a Jake’s pizza taste great, right now?
“I really want to stay here and stay true to the community,” Andrew said as the family looks ahead. “It’s really our goal to be a staple for the community.”
And for Wally, that smile is certain to continue.
“The whole family was involved in the business and it’s still that way today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.