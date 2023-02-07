EAGLE LAKE — A 23-year-old Claremont man was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 midway between Eagle Lake and Janesville.
Samuel De Jesus Maldonado Espinosa was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the 2:54 p.m. collision between Espinosa's 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2015 Lexus RX driven by Florence Burdell Sheppard, 92, of Madison Lake.
Espinosa was eastbound on Highway 14 and Sheppard, who was uninjured, was leaving a private residence at 626th Avenue in Le Ray Township when the vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The highway was dry at the time. Alcohol was not involved.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and airbags in both vehicles deployed.
