Janesville native Dan Cahill had a big day at the Minnesota State Fair this week, being selected as the winner of a 2022 Ford Escape through a wounded veterans program.
“It’s quite amazing,” he said. “I feel very lucky. Never in a million years did I think I would win.”
Now an Andover resident, Cahill applied for the payment-free vehicle through the Military Warriors Support Foundation based in San Antonio, Texas. Cahill was injured twice while serving in Afghanistan.
Since 2015, the foundation’s Transportation4Heroes program has worked with companies across the country to give more than 140 free vehicles to wounded vets. The foundation also supports the veterans through family and financial mentorship programs to make sure they’re financially healthy.
“Once we find a veteran we believe will benefit from the program, we thoroughly vet them,” said John Hill, media manager with the foundation. “We have a consideration team and they choose the veteran. It may be seen as a giveaway, but he was chosen to receive this vehicle.”
Cahill applied a few months ago after coming across a Facebook page that highlighted the foundation’s program. “A week ago I found out I had won, so it was pretty amazing,” he said. “They called me and congratulated me.”
The foundation partnered with Wells Fargo and Apple Autos in Apple Valley to award Cahill the SUV.
Initially, Cahill was just told he had won the Escape and more information about the award would be forthcoming. Later he found out he’d be awarded the Ford Escape at the State Fair on what was the Fair’s Military Appreciation Day, which was Tuesday.
Cahill said there was a good-sized crowd at the fair when he was awarded the car. He later picked it up from Apple Autos and drove it home.
He plans to pay it forward and will donate his 2007 Chevy Impala to a veterans organization.
Cahill started serving in 2007 in the Army reserves and was deployed to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Twice while stationed as a gunner, his vehicle ran over an IED and he fell from his gunner hatch into the vehicle below and twice he suffered traumatic brain injuries.
Both times he recovered and continued to serve on active duty until October 2011. He served with the Army reserves until 2019, and then chose not to renew his contract.
Cahill was awarded two Purple Hearts for his service. He now works for the city of Fridley.
With wife Anna, Cahill has two daughters, Fiona, 4, and Daisy, 19 months. His mother, Barb Cahill, still lives in Janesville.
