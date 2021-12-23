Chief Mark Spitzack was aboard a fire engine carrying Santa when his Janesville Fire Department surprised 5-year-old Ethan Delaske with an early Christmas visit Dec. 11.
Firefighters turned on their trucks’ flashing lights and sirens as they arrived at the terminally ill boy’s rural Janesville home. The firetrucks also bore gifts for Ethan and his two siblings.
“It was kinda emotional for me,” Spitzack said. “We wanted to show the family that the community was there for support.”
Nicole Delaske and Seth Hollermann’s family will again be offered love, along with some holiday spirit, from Janesville area residents tonight during a parade of vehicles through the downtown area.
Spitzack said the Janesville Fire Department will participate in the event that’s for all kids to enjoy.
Organizers are inviting all interested motorists to show up at the school ballpark before 6 p.m. and get in line. Decking up a ride with holiday lights is encouraged and vehicles of all sizes are welcome.
“Ethan loves anything that is big — trucks, tractors, snowplows — and he loves Christmas,” said Melissa Oachs, a neighbor whose kids are playmates with Ethan and his siblings.
The Delaske-Hollermann family had already received lots of donations of gifts from the Waterville and Elysian communities, said Oachs, explaining why organizers chose festivities as their gift.
She hopes the parade becomes an annual event that, in the future, can show support to other families going through tough times.
Nicole Delaske uses social media to thank the people and organizations that encourage and support her family’s experiences.
She also provides updates on their joys — trips to Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato, visits with Santa, and Ethan’s return home Dec. 8 from Children’s Hospital — and their challenges, including Ethan’s surgery to place a nephrostomy tube to help with kidney drainage.
Hospital rooms have been like second homes to the boy since shortly after he was first brought to urgent care in November 2018. Nicole had noticed him limping with his right leg.
The eventual diagnosis was a stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells and is most commonly found in children, Nicole told The Free Press in 2019 during an interview about a nonprofit’s project for her son.
My Happy Place had remodeled the room where Ethan sleeps at home. Other organizations also have offered to help the family.
Their expense-paid Make a Wish Foundation trip to Disney World was canceled, due to COVID-19.
Ethan’s doctors now advise against a traveling trip because he’s too ill. That did not stop his Make A Wish team, which hosted a recent tractor/holiday party instead.
The Delaske-Hollermann family plans to drive to Janesville this evening to enjoy the procession of vehicles.
“Our plan is to bring Ethan downtown to watch the parade,” said Nicole, whose son now requires hospice care.
