JANESVILLE — Janesville has been using generator power for its electricity since a citywide outage Monday morning.
A problem at city-operated substation caused the outage, said Nate Zimmerman, utilities general manager.
City crews are inspecting the substation's tap changer component. “They are determining what parts we need for repairs; then we need to find out if those parts are available,” Zimmerman said.
He said generators will remain in use until repairs are completed and the city can get safely back on line. Janesville's generator system is able to provide power throughout the city, Zimmerman said.
His department has been using social media posts to give updates on the situation. Monday he requested residents “to go easy” on using electricity.
