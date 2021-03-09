JANESVILLE — A 41-year-old Janesville woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning a few miles southwest of Janesville near the scene where three other vehicles had crashed about a half hour earlier.
Heather June Zilka was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry west on Highway 14 shortly before 8:30 a.m. and was just east of the intersection with 631st Avenue when she slowed the car for traffic ahead that had stopped, the State Patrol said.
The driver of a westbound 2018 Kia Sportage, Allen Lawrence Pimienta, 30, of Byron, also slowed down due to the stopped traffic.
A westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger, driven by Emma Lauren Volovsek, 21, of Waseca, collided with the Camry. The Camry then collided with the Kia.
Zilka was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Waseca.
Pimienta and Volovsek were not injured.
