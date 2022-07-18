JANESVILLE — Paul Pennig's shop lost power on-and-off over the past several weeks; but the mechanic considers the outages no big deal.
“The lights were back on pretty soon,” said Pennig, whose business is on Janesville's Main Street.
Utilities General Manager Nate Zimmerman and his crew have been working diligently since early June to resolve problems with Janesville's city-operated electrical sub-station. Generators have been put in use occasionally to provide electricity to downtown businesses as well as to more than 2,000 people who call Janesville home.
At times, Facebook posts were sent out gently reminding residents to go easy on using electricity.
“It hurt my heart to ask these people (to conserve). They've had to make so many sacrifices in recent years,” Zimmerman said Monday.
Generators “were used 24/7” July 8-15, while crews tackled substation problems.
“We finally got the substation re-energized between 6 and 7 p.m.,” Zimmerman said.
He said Janesville received assistance during these tough times from a variety of sources in the state.
“There was coordination from a lot of organizations,” Zimmerman said.
The town has gone back to relying on its substation as a power source; however, there are still some issues that need to be worked out. Zimmerman said he and his crew are busy developing strategies to resolve the problems.
He's said proud of his relatively small crew and its efforts to provide energy to their community since an outage hit on the morning of June 6. City crews were on the scene inspecting the substation’s tap changer component to determine what parts were need for repairs; and to find out if those parts were available.
Generators were temporarily put into use until repairs were made and the city could get safely back on line, Zimmerman said. Janesville’s generator system is capable of providing power throughout the city.
Problems at the sub-station have eased; however, the people Zimmerman supervises have not yet had time to take much of a breather. Monday, they were busy with other town projects.
The new projects were not related to the substation; just some “regular stuff,” he said.
