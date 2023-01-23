MANKATO — With a little under 60 days until spring, Minnesota weather can start to fluctuate between above freezing and below freezing temperatures, but while April showers bring May flowers, January’s first freeze and thaw cycle brought potholes.
But it’s not that you’re seeing more potholes than usual, said Joe Grabianowski, Mankato Public Works Operations Superintendent.
They just all came at once.
“The first freeze and thaw cycle with the rain that we had over (last) weekend, that makes them more apparent,” he said.
“When it gets above freezing, that’s usually when we see them. But then the rain from Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that really made them pop up because of all the moisture and the steady rain all day long.”
Potholes are the result of water and ice, said North Mankato Public Works Director Luke Arnold.
The ice acts like a wedge and starts to pry the crack wider.
“As you have continuing cycles of that, more water getting in then freezing and prying that apart more, that’s when you start to have potholes develop,” he said.
Typically, concrete streets are worse than asphalt because asphalt flexes more, Grabianowski said.
The city of Mankato has started patching up potholes while North Mankato addresses severe potholes immediately and has an annual program to address them and do pavement maintenance.
In St. Peter, the majority of potholes have been on non-city streets, said the city’s Public Works Maintenance Superintendent Joel Schmidt.
“There are state and county highways that run through the city that have potholes,” he said.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website said residents can report a pothole on a state highway or interstate by contacting their regional MnDOT district office.
If the pothole isn’t on a state highway or interstate, residents should contact their city or county and let them know about the issue.
