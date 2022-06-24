ST. PETER — Bernard “Mike” Bidelman was a St. Peter instructor with a love for jazz music. Now, his family is planning to celebrate his life after he passed away in January by dedicating a concert to his memory.
Bidelman’s oldest daughter, Ceceli Polzin, described her father as “a very quiet and unassuming man.”
“I think that he was much more well-known than he realized,” she said. “If he would have known that people knew who he was, and respected him for who he was, he would have been very uncomfortable. He was pretty introverted, but he loved teaching.”
Bidelman taught sociology and anthropology at Gustavus Adolphus College before he moved on to teach history and psychology at St. Peter High School, where he finished his teaching career.
He was also heavily involved in the St. Peter community.
“He worked with the Nicollet County Historical Society. He would do, the students would do the research and the projects, and they would invite the community to come and view their work. He also volunteered at the history center and did a lot of research for them. I think he did some grant writing as well. He volunteered for a couple committees for the city of St. Peter,” Polzin said.
Bidelman was also the mock trial team coach at St. Peter High School and went on to teach other social studies teachers how to teach after he retired.
Polzin said the idea to dedicate a jazz concert to her father stemmed from his love of the genre growing up.
“So this is interesting. I didn’t know a lot about my dad’s love of music until much later in his life, but when he grew up in Elkhart, Indiana where there is an instrument manufacturing plant, he polished flutes as one of the many jobs he had as a teenager. I don’t know if it was then or what started his love of jazz music, but he would take the train from Elkhart, Indiana to Chicago to go watch jazz bands at local clubs in Chicago. For a number of years, he did that. He has quite a collection of jazz music,” she said.
Polzin said when her family first moved to Minnesota, her parents had residence at one of the dorms at Gustavus.
“My father pulled together a group of students who played instruments and would have them put on these impromptu jazz concerts in the community space in the dorm. He did that several times while we lived there,” she said.
“I just remember thinking about how happy he seemed when these kids were playing music, but not really connecting the dots until later when I really learned where that love of music came from.”
Polzin said her father would not have wanted a traditional funeral experience.
It was her mother, Pamela Bidelman, who remembered the Arts Center of St. Peter’s summer jazz series, ‘Hot Jazz for Decent People’, was coming up.
“She wanted that to be part of [remembering him] somehow,” said Polzin.
The family will be sponsoring the first concert in the series, which will take place Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at Minnesota Square Park.
Polzin said in addition to being an active community member, her father was also an excellent teacher.
“Really we’re kind of living vicariously through the memories of his students, because it was not something he ever would have talked about to us. He just didn’t see himself that way, but we also recognize that teaching is this unsung profession,” she said.
His students also remember the impact he had on them.
Former student Erik Larson said he and Bidelman had a good rapport.
“He had a pretty big impact, not in that sort of Hollywood way that we think of these really loud, energetic, charismatic teachers. He was dry and pretty soft spoken, but I found his dry sense of humor to be just hilarious,” he said.
Larson said the class projects were memorable.
“Each group of students had to pick a business in the town, which in our case was St. Peter, and do some research on it. My group picked the building that Patrick’s is in,” he said. “They had recently discovered a tunnel that went to the Nicollet Hotel. We were the first to record that, officially. He was pretty excited.”
But he also remembers the antics.
“I had some friends in the grade above me who would always prank his yard by taking yard ornaments from other yards and putting them in his yard. When they voted to have him speak at their graduation ceremony, he brought a few of the things that they had placed in his yard throughout the year. I remember he put a necktie on a decorative deer that greeted all the students as they walked in for their graduation ceremony,” Larson said.
Former student Shelly Bartlett said Bidelman had a large impact on her career.
“One of the reasons why he influenced me beyond measure was, when he heard I was going to go to beauty school, and I went to beauty school in 1981 about a weekend after we graduated from high school, he had a little meeting with me, and he just said I was too smart to go to beauty school. I know some people might get offended about that, but I sure wasn’t offended. He called my mom for a conference and sat down with her and I and just kept saying that I had so much potential,” she said.
Bartlett said Bidelman’s words of encouragement have stuck with her throughout her entire life.
“I did so much more. I became a licensed hairdresser. I took so much more education and ended up opening two of my own salons. I ended up becoming an aerobic instructor, went to modeling school. Even now, I’m the director of the Miss Mankato Scholarship Pageant. I’m on a lot of boards of directors,” she said.
She also eventually retired as the chief of the part-time police unit in Mankato.
“Anytime a former teacher or another student would sit in my chair doing hair, I would always sing Mr. Bidelman’s praises,” she said.
Polzin remembers her father as someone who always tried his best and as someone who had a kind heart.
“My mom actually gave a really fun picture to the arts center of my mom and dad dancing. They were dancing, that picture was taken at my junior prom where they were having way more fun than I was,” she said. “It was actually so much fun to see them having so much fun.”
