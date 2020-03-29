Everyone knows the state and country won’t, in many ways, be the same again after this pandemic works its way through.
Many employees and businesses will continue telecommuting after this forced work-from-home experiment is over. Remote working has been around for a while, but it’s never gained real traction as managers, and to a lesser extent employees, clung to the old office setup.
I’ve been interviewing people, sitting in my living room chair, the laptop earning its name on my lap, cell phone and landline phone next to me. Almost everyone I call is working at home, too. And everyone has similar observations about the remote working environment — there will be more of it going forward. It works, there are different distractions, it could be less productive, or maybe not.
An architect I talked to said they already design smaller, flexible office spaces, something that will continue as employers realize they don’t need a lot of big spaces to heat, cool and pay taxes on.
A banker, who has long done a lot of his work from home, said to be the most productive he has a separate office room set up. He gets up in the morning, cleans up, dresses for work, takes a cup of coffee and goes to work, closing the door behind him, working like he would at the office.
But for most, working at home more likely means waking up, having some coffee, reading the paper and then making sure you change out of your night pajamas into your day pajamas before turning on the computer.
The nice thing is most work from home without a camera on them. A lot of the TV news folks are reporting from their homes, still having to dress up, shave, doing their makeup and hair. Of course, with the fixed camera on a tripod showing only their upper body, you can’t really be sure if they have pants on.
It quickly becomes apparent that there is something lost by not having daily, in-person interaction, both for getting work done and for socializing. It’s made worse by the nearly complete lack of social interaction after the work day or on the weekends during our statewide isolation.
For those of us closer to retirement, it’s probably just a helpful way to ease into the routine of being at home with just your spouse. For others, it will take some getting used to.
It’s easy enough to communicate with colleagues with online chat apps, text and email. But there’s less communicating, fewer chats about how someone’s family is, what trips they’re planning, what they did for the weekend.
Still, working from home will become more comfortable for everyone who is doing it.
And as the weather warms and landscape greens, sitting on the back patio, laptop on, birds chirping, water feature bubbling, this work-from-home thing will become a pretty reasonable way to move forward.
