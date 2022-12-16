MANKATO — Jefferson Elementary School is getting a new $500,000 playground thanks to the generosity of an alum who has a current and future student attending the school.
Kyle Baynes and his family donated the funds to the project, which the parent teacher organization has had as a goal for the school for many years.
“We are extremely grateful for this donation that will allow us to move forward with our playground plans,” stated Melissa Brueske, principal of the school, in a news release from Mankato Area Public Schools.
“The playground will be a welcomed addition to the campus and community, and it will foster long-lasting memories for our students and families.”
The next steps at the school are to review and select playground proposals. Students will also have input on the playground features and design, the release said.
“This is an incredible gift, and once again shows the generosity of a community dedicated to its kids,” said district Supt. Paul Peterson.
The School Board will provide a special recognition to the Baynes family at its Jan. 3 meeting. It will be 5:30 p.m. at the Intergovernmental Center.
