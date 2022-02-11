Nora Sturgis is in a hurry to get to recess. She sits on the floor near her locker to pull on her purple snow boots and purple coat, which match her purple mask and purple fingernails.
Standing up, the fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School grabs a few trash bags and a container of blue latex gloves before walking toward the door. Fellow students are shouting and plunging down mounds of snow on plastic sleds when Nora steps outside.
“Trash pickup!” the 9-year-old yells.
After some corralling by adult supervisors, a cluster of students run over to grab a pair of gloves. Soon they are plodding through the snow, collecting any litter they see lying around, including surgical masks, food packaging and a discarded scratch-off lottery ticket.
Because they’ve done this several times now, trash is sparse. But when the optional group formed in the fall, there was plenty to gather.
“I wanted to do it … because when I see trash, if I don’t pick it up, it’s gonna bother me,” said Rose, a fourth grader in the Jefferson Lunch Bunch, the trash pickup crew that meets roughly once a month on Thursdays.
The origin of the group was earlier this school year, when Nora came to first-year Principal Melissa Brueske with a desire to make a school fundraising event more fair.
Nora saw how kids who raised the most money for the Jefferson PTA were rewarded with staff praise and rewards like pouring Gatorade on the former principal or taping him to the wall. Other students sat and watched, which was meant as a reward for everyone.
Even as someone from a well-off family, Nora thought the system celebrated wealth over effort.
“It feels like you’re behind a giant crowd, and the kids up in front are getting the cheering and the happiness and all the (excitement) because they brought in money — more money than anyone else could,” Nora said of watching the top student fundraisers.
Dollars raised struck her as a faulty measurement of merit, she said. She knows kids can’t help how much money those around them can donate. She worried her peers would feel like a lack of money meant a lack of worthiness.
The student and principal eventually agreed that an occasional trash pickup program could improve the landscape near the school and empower children.
Participants get points toward Jag Slips, which are given to students who behave well in class or work to better the school in some way. The slips can be turned in for classroom prizes such as water-bottle stickers, popcorn parties or dress-up days.
“It’s just like a win-win: The students get to feel pride in doing something and the world isn’t as dirty as it was before,” said Nora, speaking with a clarity that leads her principal to deem her “an old soul.”
“It’s been fun to work with her, alongside her, and watch her not only grow her own convictions but kind of inspire her peers,” Brueske said.
“It’s a diverse range of kids who come from a whole bunch of different backgrounds that are collectively working to do something together.”
The dozen or so students who participate will get a chance to spread their idea beyond Jefferson when Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson visits near the end of February to hear a presentation they’ve prepared.
The slide deck focuses not only on trash pickup but how to improve other areas of the 180-student school, such as the lunchroom and bathrooms. The kids also considered ways to resolve conflicts at recess and include people who seem shy; one proposal is a “buddy bench,” where lonely students can go to signal they’d like someone to talk and play with them.
The group is brainstorming more ways to offer Jag Slips outside of recess so that students, typically boys, who prefer the equally important activity of playing with friends don’t miss out on a chance to earn prizes.
Nora said her concern with societal issues developed naturally. Her parents hold the same values and have instilled them in her, she said, but bringing the idea to school was entirely her doing.
“I love thinking of new ideas … and I don’t want people growing up with that feeling: ‘You’re not as important as this person because of your skin color, because of your gender, because you don’t have as much money as I do,’” she said.
Lofty ideals aside, she and her peers have fun even while collecting trash.
The girls slid down mounds of packed snow and ran toward a chain-link fence where litter tends to accumulate. Some did handstands and tried to walk on the stiff top layer of snow without breaking through. Others wondered whether the scratch-off ticket might be good for cash.
“It’s actually pretty fun,” Nora said, “because we try to cooperate and work together.”
