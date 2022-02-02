Former state Sen. Scott Jensen reinforced his status as the GOP frontrunner for governor Tuesday night, locally and throughout the state.
Jensen carried Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County and Nicollet County straw polls for gubernatorial candidates during Republican precinct caucuses.
The doctor and anti-COVID vaccine advocate captured 53 out of 139 total respondents at the Blue Earth County GOP precinct caucus, about 38% of the vote.
Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy tied for second place with 19 votes apiece. Kendall Qualls, a two-time congressional candidate, and Dr. Neil Shah each garnered 18 votes. Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, took 6 votes, while former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek got 1 vote. Five voters were undecided.
Jensen won Nicollet County's GOP caucus poll with 33 out of 89 total votes, while Shah took second with 16. Fourteen voters were undecided. Murphy and Qualls each had 8 votes, Gazelka drew 7 and Benson got 3.
In Nicollet County, Jensen won with 72 out of 105 votes. Murphy ran second with 9 votes, Gazelka had 5, and Benson and Qualls garnered 4. Three voters picked Shah, while two chose Stanek. Six voters were undecided.
Jensen took about 38% of the vote statewide, far outpacing runner-up Gazelka at 14%. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be the GOP nominee for governor, however.
GOP straw poll winners have had trouble capturing endorsement and the eventual nomination in recent years. Former Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson won the straw poll and the nomination in 2018, but he beat out former state Rep. Marty Seifert, the 2014 straw poll winner for the GOP endorsement and nomination in that year's election. Seifert won the straw poll in 2010 but was beaten out by current U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer.
