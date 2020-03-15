MANKATO — Tysen Christensen said he remembers how much he loved after-school programming growing up.
While at Franklin Elementary, he went to ACEs, a school-age child care program. He still remembers the program’s field trips and other fun activities.
“That was a really big part of my life,” he said. “That was one of my favorite things growing up.”
Now the 20-year-old and his employer, Jersey Mike’s, are raising money for another program he wished was around when he was a kid.
The sandwich shop has an annual month of giving where collected donations go toward a certain nonprofit. The two Jersey Mike’s locations in Mankato — Riverfront Drive and Adams Street — are supporting the Mankato Youth Place after-school club for the third year in a row.
Donations added up $14,000 last year and $12,000 the year before. This year’s goal is $15,000, and Christensen set his own personal goal to raise $2,500 on his own.
“To me that would honestly mean so much because last year I think I got $1,500, so I’d be almost doubling it,” he said.
Patrons make donations at the register, when employees ask if they’d like to donate to the designated nonprofit in exchange for a coupon. A day of giving, scheduled for March 25 this year, adds 100% of sales to the cause.
Christensen said the key to bringing in more donations is to share how the money helps the community. The youth club is a perfect fit, he said, adding he’s raised about $1,700 from customers so far.
Mankato Jersey Mike’s Owner Chris Kunst said the stores began supporting Mankato Youth Place when the club was gearing up to open — back then it was the Boys & Girls Club of Mankato. Seeing Christensen take pride in the fundraising effort has been great, he added.
“Tysen has just really taken the lead and is really after it to raise as much as he can,” he said.
The donations contribute to the youth club’s general operations, giving the nonprofit flexibility in how to use it, said Director Erin Simmons. She called Jersey Mike’s support through the years amazing, and Christensen’s goal further proof of how helpful young adults have been to the nonprofit’s mission.
“It’s so cool,” she said. “Whether it’s in fundraising efforts or volunteerism, the young adults in our community have knocked it out of the park in supporting our organization.”
