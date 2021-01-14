AMBOY — An Amboy man allegedly punched and choked a man he knows and pulled him down stairs.
Joshua William Dwyer, 31, was charged with felony domestic assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Dwyer got upset Dec. 21 in an Amboy residence because the other man did not know “what happened to Jesus on Easter,” the court complaint says.
The other man said Dwyer punched him in the head multiple times. Dwyer then allegedly put the man in a headlock and constricted his breathing. The first time the man tried to leave up a flight of stairs, Dwyer reportedly grabbed his leg and pulled him back down.
