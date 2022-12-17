Harry and Lynn Solo’s preparations for Hanukkah include baking sugar cookies shaped like the spinning toys called dreidels. They also make sure their home is stocked with enough menorah candles to last throughout the eight-day Jewish holiday that begins Sunday evening.
Finding Hanukkah essentials in Mankato can be challenging for the very small percentage of the area’s population who practice Judaism.
“In the past, I’ve found candles at Target. Now I shop for them online,” Lynn said.
Hanukkah is the preferred English spelling for the holiday that begins in December and occasionally, late November; Chanukah is also used. The variations are due to a difference in the number of letters in the Hebrew alphabet, compared to the English alphabet.
The holiday, also referred to as the Jewish Festival of Lights, celebrates a miracle in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago.
Hanukkah recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel, said Rabbi Shloime Greene, of Rochester. Not only did the Greeks impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life, they prohibited religious freedom. The Greeks also desecrated and defiled the temple where Jews worshipped.
Also defiled were the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service in the temple. When the temple was eventually recaptured by the Jews, they found only one jar of undefiled oil had survived. That oil was only enough to burn one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. By that time, the temple had been restocked with new, undefiled oil.
In commemoration, Jews celebrate for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah.
The dates for Hanukkah season shift annually because they are determined by the Hebrew calendar, not the Gregorian, this country’s standard calendar for tracking days.
Mankato’s Salet family
Area residents unfamiliar with religions other than Christianity may falsely assume Advent season and the eight days of Hanukkah are similar observances. Blue Earth County Historical Society has made a point this year to provide information about Mankato’s Jewish settlers and to shed some light on their religion.
The society’s annual December tours of the historic Hubbard House on Broad Street is being called a Celebration of Light this holiday season. The name reflects how various cultures in Blue Earth County have planned observances during a time of the year with the longest nights. Information about Hanukkah, as well as Christmas, Kwanzaa and winter solstice, is on display in the property’s carriage house.
The two menorahs on display are not from the society’s historical archives; they were obtained to use as teaching tools during the open house, said Jessica Potter, BECHS’ executive director. Tour guides are offering a turn-of-the-century fictional story to Hubbard House guests about the home’s original owner purchasing a menorah as a gift to a fellow businessman, Leon Salet.
“We don’t know if the two men were friends. We do know Salet’s store was near Hubbard Mill,” Potter said.
Salet and his family were subjects of an extensive study, “Jewish Life in Four Market Towns,” published by the Minnesota Historical Society in 1988. He and his wife, Annie, and their two sons, were Russian Jews who arrived in Mankato in 1892. After peddling dry goods for four years, he opened a store on a site near Mankato’s current library off Riverfront Drive.
On weekends, Salet would travel by train to St. Paul, where he attended Temple of Aaron synagogue. He saw his economic opportunities expand, but his attempts to foster Jewish and communal practices in Mankato withered.
Local Jews had wanted a Hebrew school and synagogue in town, but those ideas faded away. Most of the area’s Jewish immigrants moved on to other cities that offered more economic opportunities. Shortly before Salet made St. Paul his permanent residence, he turned over ownership of his business to a son.
The Solos of North Mankato, who moved to the area decades ago, have found ways to celebrate Hanukkah with other Jews.
“Up until COVID, our local community would often get together for a family-type Hanukkah party,” Lynn said.
Numbers gathered varied between eight and 30, depending on what types of activities were planned. These parties often drew people from as far away as the Twin Cities.
“We’d have plenty of latkes, hot dishes and treats. Any kids present would play dreidel. We’d sing songs ... Each family would bring a menorah and we’d all light them together. One year, some time ago, there were so many menorahs that the smoke detector went off,” she said.
“Unfortunately, many of us are still wary of large gatherings.”
Menorah lighting
A public menorah event is planned Wednesday evening, indoors at Laurel’s Peak, 700 James Ave. The 5 p.m. ceremony, organized by Chabad of Southern Minnesota, will feature Greene, local dignitaries and other guests.
A free community celebration is planned after the 5:15 p.m. menorah lighting ceremony. Celebratory music will be played and doughnuts, latkes and hot apple cider will be served.
The celebration has become an annual event since Chabud’s first Mankato ceremony several years ago.
Past ceremonies were held outdoors in Sibley and Jackson parks. Mankato’s menorah is one of five sponsored by Chabad around the region in an effort to help children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.
Greene said the message is one of light.
“The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
