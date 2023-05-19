MANKATO — Banjo player Jim Gill will perform 10 a.m. Saturday at The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
Admission to the concert is covered by $12 day passes to museum.
Gill is a musician, author and child development specialist. His concerts include audience participation in sing-alongs, dancing and musical games.
A read-along and sing-along activity at the museum will feature one of Gill's books, "May There Always Be Sunshine."
A premiere of the museum's community video book also is slated Saturday. The video book showcases pages created by children from across southern Minnesota.
For more information, visit: www.cmsouthernmn.org.
