Mankato East High School students Bridgette Ketter, Apadabanwyi Nyigwo and Mickale Smith were among hundreds of high schoolers eager to get into work this summer after spending an afternoon networking at the district’s TeenConnect career fair.
“I feel like the people who were here were really good at explaining things and showing us what different opportunities they have out there,” Ketter said.
The students also added that fairs, such as this one on Wednesday geared toward teens, made the job search easy.
“It’s all right there, and then it gives you the information you need,” Smith said.
Nyigwo, Ketter and Smith, who said the fair gave them the chance to experience different opportunities they might not have considered before, are among a growing workforce of teens with a strong job outlook ahead of them.
That’s according to Oriane Casale, assistant director with DEED’s Labor Market Information Office, who said there are 23,500 more teens employed in Minnesota during April this year compared to April last year.
“That’s kind of notable. I think that the opportunities that exist out there are really drawing these teens into the labor market,” Casale said.
Statewide, sectors that have the greatest share of teen workers are food service and motion picture and sound recording industries, which includes movie theaters.
During the third quarter of 2022, almost 30% of food service workers were teens. For the motion picture industry, that number was 28%.
Casale said areas such as food service are also building back from the pandemic.
“They have raised wages, which is an indicator that they are working really hard to attract employees,” she said. “The data shows that there is still very strong demand among these employers and that’s definitely going to benefit teens.”
But while the food service industry is in need of workers, Caleb Watson, the Mankato district’s Career Pathway coordinator, said he hopes events such as TeenConnect show kids the other opportunities available.
More than 500 students from East, West and Central High School attended to interact with 43 booths representing health care, transportation and more.
“When we go to events like this and we have the opportunity to get out and speak to other people within the community, especially employers or people who are involved in nonprofits and things like that, we are able to broaden our view and really get a better understanding of what our options are,” Watson said.
South Central Workforce Council Assistant Director Sara Carrigan said the job outlook for youth is bright across all industries.
“All employers are trying to see how they recruit different talent from different pockets. Youth is one of those,” she said. “I don’t think there’s any specific area. I would say health care, manufacturing, your regular retail and customer service type careers are recruiting along with IT. There’s not really one.”
Carrigan said the interest from students was also high on Wednesday, following state trends.
“A lot of them were already working or some that were looking. We see a lot of 14- and 15-year-olds wanting to start that first job,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.