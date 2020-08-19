MANKATO — The Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund’s signature program is nearing its $1 million fundraising goal after receiving a $100,000 boost from Mayo Clinic Health System.
The health system’s contribution puts the fund’s Box Love Campaign at $925,000. Donations to the campaign support the fund’s JZ Caring Box program, which supplies care packages to cancer patients, families and caregivers in the Mankato area.
Also known as JZCF, the fund is looking to raise the remaining $75,000 by the end of August. JZCF Director Tami Paulsen thanked the health system for the gift in a news release Wednesday.
“This major gift not only indicates support for the JZCF and our Caring Box program, but more importantly it demonstrates meaningful support for the many patients throughout the region who receive a cancer diagnosis,” she stated. “The JZCF truly values our strong collaboration and partnership with MCHS.”
The fund donates the caring boxes to medical providers, including Mayo in Mankato, so staff can distribute the packages to patients. The health system is proud to support the program, said Regional Vice President Dr. James Hebl in the release.
“Through our partnership, we see firsthand how this amazing organization touches the lives of our patients and their families each and every day,” he stated. “We are grateful for the opportunity to be a supporting partner.”
Since launching in 2018, nearly 2,000 care boxes have been distributed in the region. The campaign to raise $1 million began in late 2018.
The health system’s gift will be paid over five years. Additional donations can be made at jzfullyalive.com or via mail to the Mankato Area Foundation — JZCF is a donor-advised fund through the foundation — at 212 E. Walnut St., Suite 1, in Mankato.
