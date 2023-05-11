MANKATO — A local business executive who heads a metal fabrication company is the next speaker for South Central Small Business Development Center’s “Behind the Success” series.
Sarah Richards, president, CEO and board chair for Jones Metal Inc., Advanced Coil Technology and Jones Equity Holdings, will discuss her career experiences 4 p.m. Wednesday during an interview/audience Q&A event at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.
There is no admission fee to attend the event that is part of a series intended for entrepreneurs of all levels of experience. Registration is required and may be made at eventbrite.com/e/behind-the-success-series-sarah-richards-tickets-384832282717.
Event sponsors include Connect Business Magazine and Pioneer Bank.
South Central SBDC is in the Hubbard Building, Suite 101, 424 N. Riverfront Drive. Part of a regional network, it serves communities through Minnesota State University’s Strategic Partnership Center.
