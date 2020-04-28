MANKATO — Mayo and Jones Metal will get training provided by Minnesota State University after they were awarded Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership grants.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded nine grants totaling nearly $1.3 million.
MSU and Mayo Clinic Health System - Southwest Region received $384,863. They will use the grant to provide training to address the shortage of surgical nurses in the state. The training will involve 250 employees using the Nurse Experiential Surgical Training program.
MSU and Jones Metal received $172,026 to allow MSU to deliver training to all 95 Jones Metal employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.