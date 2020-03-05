MANKATO — Jordan Sands is telling a court that there was no emergency to justify putting the business into receivership while a bank seeks to get land, equipment and other assets the company put up as collateral on a $22 million loan it defaulted on.
Jordan Sands officials instead want an out-of-court settlement that would allow them to continue operating in the coming months while they sell the business and other assets. But that, they said, would require an additional infusion of cash.
The company filed the information in a legal brief responding to a lawsuit filed March 14 by Stearns Bank of St. Cloud. There remains $18.5 million due on the loan. Jordan Sands said the loan is guaranteed by the USDA.
Jordan Sands, which is owned by James and Robert Coughlan, has mined silica sand just north of Mankato since getting permit approval for the mine in 2013. In early 2016 the company got the $20 million loan from Stearns and pledged security on the loan that includes land and a long list of personal property including money, investment property and equipment.
The Coughlans also assigned the bank additional assurance of repayment by James Coughlan, the James Coughlan Trust, Robert Coughlan and the Robert Coughlan Trust.
The bank said Jordan Sands defaulted on the loan Jan. 28 and the bank rejected a proposal by the company to continue operating while it sold the business and other assets to help satisfy the loan. During that time, Jordan Sands had proposed to make interest-only payments on the loan.
In its response to the suit, Jordan Sands said that after meeting with bank officials Feb. 13, they left with the understanding that the bank was willing to work with them. But the next day the bank filed a petition with the court seeking a third-party receiver to run Jordan Sands while the business, property and others assets are sold. The court appointed a receiver.
Jordan Sands said that the receiver had laid off some employees. The company said at its peak it had 13 full-time and several part-timers at certain times. It is unclear how many employees remain at the business.
While the bank said Jordan Sands is insolvent or in danger of insolvency, Jordan Sands said a November 2019 financial statement showed the company's assets exceeded liabilities by more than $4 million.
Jordan Sands also argued that being put into receivership may have triggered another lawsuit against the company. Jordan Sands had been trying to restructure payments to its rail car lessor. Jordan Sands said that after the potential for a receivership came up, the rail lessor filed a lawsuit against them seeking in excess of $15 million in damages.
In financial filings in the court response, Jordan Sands said it had $1.4 million in net income in 2017 but then had a $1.1 million loss in 2018 and a $944,000 loss in 2019.
The response also said that in total Coughlan Quarries, Coughlan Properties and Jordan Sands hold about 500 acres of land in North Mankato that has a value exceeding $26 million.
Jordan Sands CEO Scott Sustacek told The Free Press on Monday that it’s no secret the sand fracking industry has been hammered by oversupply, low demand and low prices.
“It’s especially brutal for single operators like us.”
Oil companies are doing less drilling and using less fracking sand. Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is an oil and natural gas production technique involving the injection of water, chemicals and sand underground at very high pressure to create fractures in the underlying geology that allow natural gas and oil to escape.
The oil companies that are still drilling are using frack sand located closer to their oil wells, putting distant mines such as Jordan Sands at an even bigger disadvantage because of transportation costs. Jordan Sands delivers fracking sand to south Texas, west Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming.
Also in the area, Covia, formerly Unimin, announced in November it was permanently closing its Kasota silica mining operation after more than 30 years because of the depressed frack sand market. Covia has more than 40 plants.
A preliminary hearing that was scheduled in the case for Thursday was postponed until March 19.
