NORTH MANKATO — A St. Cloud bank is suing Jordan Sands and the Coughlan family after it says they defaulted on a $22 million loan.
Stearns Bank says they are still owed $18.5 million and that Jordan Sands is insolvent or in imminent danger of insolvency.
Jordan Sands, which has its office in North Mankato, has mined silica sand just north of Mankato since getting permit approval for the mine in 2013. In early 2016 the company got the $20 million loan from Stearns and pledged security on the loan that includes land and a long list of personal property including money, investment property and equipment.
The lawsuit says the Coughlans also assigned the bank additional assurance of repayment by James Coughlan, the James Coughlan Trust, Robert Coughlan and the Robert Coughlan Trust.
The bank said that on Jan. 28, following the company’s loan default, Jordan Sands CEO Scott Sustacek proposed that the bank enter into a forbearance agreement while Jordan worked to sell its assets and business as a going concern and evaluate a reorganization of the company.
The bank rejected the proposed agreement.
The suit said Jordan Sands told the bank it was selling sand and other minerals at a discounted price and, because its business is not sustainable, it needs to sell off assets.
Stearns Bank’s lawsuit says that because of the default, the entire balance of the note is due. The suit said beyond the $18.5 million due, there is nearly $6,000 accruing daily from interest on the loan.
Stearns said it has demanded possession of the property and other assets pledged for the loan but that Jordan Sands and the Coughlans have refused.
The bank is being represented by Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick of Duluth. A message was left by The Free Press seeking comment from the firm.
A preliminary hearing is set for the case Thursday in Mankato.
‘Brutal’ sand market
Sustacek told The Free Press Monday that it’s no secret the sand fracking industry has been hammered by oversupply, low demand and low prices.
“It’s especially brutal for single operators like us.”
Sustacek said the Coughlans hired consultants to look for ways forward and approached Stearns Bank to try to work with them. “So we were surprised they took legal action.”
The court has appointed a receiver — a neutral third third party to manage all the operations and oversee the property of Jordan Sands while the court case moves forward. Sustacek said the mine is continuing to operate under the receiver.
Oil companies are doing less drilling and using less fracking sand. Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is an oil and natural gas production technique involving the injection of water, chemicals and sand underground at very high pressure to create fractures in the underlying geology that allow natural gas and oil to escape.
The oil companies that are still drilling are using frack sand located closer to their oil wells, putting distant mines such as Jordan Sands at an even bigger disadvantage because of transportation costs. Jordan Sands delivers fracking sand to south Texas, west Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming.
Also in the area, Covia, formerly Unimin, announced in November it was permanently closing its Kasota silica mining operation after more than 30 years because of the depressed frack sand market. Covia has more than 40 plants.
It is unclear from the recent court bank filing whether the Jefferson Quarry and Mankato Quarry in Mankato, which are owned by Jordan Sands, are part of the property put up for collateral.
The suit said security for repayment of the note include “a mortgage on the fee simple property executed by (Coughlan Quarries) in favor of (the) bank.”
Sustacek said he did not want to get into details about collateral that was put up for the loan.
Jordan Sands stopped mining in the Jefferson Quarry, which is off Third Avenue, in August 2017. That was the month there was a blasting incident in the quarry that hurled large rocks into a nearby neighborhood. That incident followed on the heels of an April 2017 blast at the same quarry when a 2.8-magnitude tremor reverberated through the Minnesota River Valley, widely believed to have been caused by the quarry detonation.
Following the late-summer blast, the city suspended the permit for the use of explosives for 60 days and Jordan Sands never sought to resume operations there.
Going into 2017, company officials had been talking about the future reuse of the nearly depleted Jefferson Quarry and the mined-out Mankato Quarry, which is near Riverfront Park and Old Town. The North Mankato-based Coughlan Companies, which own the quarries, had indicated interest in donating some of the dramatic landscape to the city for a park or other public purpose. Community members came up with a lengthy list of creative ideas for the quarries’ reuse.
Company officials were informed by the city that they would need to develop a reclamation plan for the Jefferson and Mankato quarries before there could be any plans for redeveloping the property.
City Manager Pat Hentges said Monday that Jordan Sands officials have not discussed the two quarries in Mankato with the city since those initial talks in 2017.
