NORTH MANKATO — A shared fondness for journaling built a bond that even a pandemic could not break.
After her shifts helping care for residents at Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows in North Mankato, Ashley Schmitz often found herself drawn back to one resident’s room.
Kären Madsen was more than four times her age, but an unexpected friendship blossomed two years ago.
Schmitz, then a student at Minnesota State University studying psychology and creative writing, noticed dozens of dated books on Madsen’s bookshelf.
Much of Madsen’s life was documented in those journals, Schmitz learned. But Madsen, could no longer write or read her memories because macular degeneration had stole her vision.
Schmitz, who also is a journaler, couldn’t walk away.
“We learned we both had shared passion for documenting the extraordinary and the mundane,” she said.
The college student gave up visits with friends her own age and time to study her own textbooks to sit and read with her new friend.
The reading sessions started with Madsen’s journals. She had memories on her shelves dating back nearly 70 years.
Madsen started journaling when she was 12 years old after a classmate at the Rapidan school gave her a leather-bound journal for her birthday.
The records of her adolescence were lost in a fire. A teenage Madsen burned them after a young romance turned sour.
But Madsen kept writing and did not destroy the documents when times got tough as an adult.
“It helped me through periods of anger and depression,” she said.
Madsen’s journals have entries about advocating to enhance services and end the stigma over mental illness, including serving on an advisory committee for Gov. Arne Carlson.
There also are entries about Madsen’s efforts to help victims of domestic violence get to safety and restart their lives like she once did. That work included helping start the Committee Against Domestic Abuse shelter in Mankato.
Schmitz, now 21, said Madsen, now 87, has inspired her on how to persevere through hardships and use those experiences to help others.
“I’ve learned to stand up for yourself and to be empowered — despite societal expectations,” Schmitz said.
Madsen’s remembrances are written in shorthand that Schmitz sometimes could not decipher. But Schmitz could read enough to jog Madsen’s memory and the reading sessions would turn to storytelling.
“I don’t know how your memory is so much better than mine. Your memory is so extraordinary,” Schmitz told her friend during a phone call last week.
Their friendship has evolved mostly to phone calls these days as Schmitz is now a new MSU graduate, working only occasionally at Monarch Meadows and not making in-person social visits because of COVID-19.
After catching up on each others lives, Schmitz often reads poetry to her friend. Sometimes she reads Lewis Caroll or Sylvia Plath or one of Madsen’s other favorites. Other times Schmitz reads her own work.
Madsen said she appreciates her friend sharing her talent. She long has been an avid reader of poetry but doesn’t share Schmitz’s talent for writing it, she said.
Schmitz could not get through to read Madsen a poem or two to wish her a happy birthday earlier this month. Madsen said she had almost nonstop phone calls on her special day.
Even though they didn’t get a chance to talk, Madsen did know her young friend was thinking about her. Schmitz sent flowers to mark the occasion. It wasn’t the first gift they have exchanged. Madsen previously had gifted the unused journals that sat on her bookshelf.
Madsen relies on her phone to stay connected with loved ones these days.
Visitors are not allowed at Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows and thus far that policy has helped keep the coronavirus from reaching the senior living community, Executive Director Andrea Rupe said.
For residents who have not lost their vision, facility staff are helping residents make video calls with loved ones. Many of the calls are happening on a large screen set up in a conference room. Staff also are bringing video-capable devices to residents’ rooms.
It also is not uncommon to see visitors outside in lawn chairs visiting with residents through windows, Rupe said. A set of first-floor dining room windows have been designated as the visiting area for second-floor residents.
“This is certainly a difficult time and we are doing all we can to keep our residents and their families connected in a safe way,” Rupe said.
