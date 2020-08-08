MADELIA — Whether after a devastating downtown fire or during an ongoing pandemic, the Madelia community supports each other through difficult times, said Ryan Visher.
So when the flower shop he owns, Hope and Faith Floral and Gifts, put out a Facebook post this week asking the community to show support for a local long-term care facility, people stepped up in short order.
An outpouring of support led the flower shop to deliver 75 blooming plants and 14 pounds of fudge Friday to residents and workers at Living Meadows.
“We all know someone who works here or have relatives who work here, and we know after five months, it’s tough,” Visher said. “So we just wanted to bring some joy to their day.”
The Facebook post went out Wednesday saying the shop would cover $8 for each plant if customers contributed $5. Within a day-and-a-half, all 75 orders were filled.
Hope and Faith organized a similar gesture in March at the beginning of the pandemic. Knowing the residents and workers are still dealing with it, Visher said customers again wanted them to be recognized.
“We just know they’re the ones taking the brunt,” he said.
With masks on, he, Katie Odegaard and Jennifer Kjelshus from the flower shop handed off the gifts outside the long-term care facility Friday morning. Workers wearing face shields came outside to thank them.
“We’ll have staff go around to each resident and make sure they know it’s from their community and that they’re thinking of them, and they’re there for them even if they can’t be here with us right now,” said Maggie Holden, social worker at Living Meadows.
The flowers and sweets will brighten residents’ days, she said. The gifts represent a connection to the community during a time when residents and staff have to stay largely isolated to protect the most vulnerable.
“It’s hard when you can’t have normal,” Holden said. “ … Gestures like this mean so much more to them.”
Minnesota started relaxing restrictions on inside and outside visits at long-term care facilities in June and July. Living Meadows welcomed visitors at first but recently had to put a pause on them.
The facility was one of many across the state with COVID exposures, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Exposures mean someone who had COVID either visited, worked or lived at the facility while they were contagious.
When visits were happening, reuniting residents with their families made a difference, Holden said. The hope is to resume outdoor visits again.
In the meantime, Visher said he hopes the residents and workers know the Madelia community is thinking of them.
“That’s Madelia,” he said. “We kind of experienced that with the fire and a lot of other things; this town really does rally around each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.