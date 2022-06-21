MANKATO — Judas Priest, creators of heavy metal hits "Breaking the Law," "Living After Midnight" and "You've Got Another Thing Coming," has been booked along with Queensrÿche to perform at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Oct. 30.
Tickets, which go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, range in price from $45 to $149.50.
Judas Priest was a heavy metal mainstay throughout the late 1970s and 80s. The band's sound is characterized by power guitar licks and the iconic vocals of Rob Halford. Queensrÿche, known for the radio-friendly power ballad "Silent Lucidity," saw its popularity peak in the early 1990s. They have continued to create new music since forming in 1980.
