An assistant public defender has been appointed a district court judge in the 1st Judicial District.
Dannia Edwards was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz. She will be chambered at the Dakota County Judicial Center in Hastings. She is replacing Judge Thomas Pugh.
The 1st Judicial District includes Le Sueur, Sibley, Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, McLeod, and Scott counties.
Edwards is an assistant public defender in the 1st Judicial District, teaches at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and the National Institute of Trial Advocacy, and is the state legal representative of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.