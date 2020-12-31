WINNEBAGO — A Faribault County judge issued a restraining order prohibiting a Winnebago events center from holding a New Year's Eve party.
The Minnesota Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Carlson Event Center after it advertised a New Year's Eve “bash” to be held Thursday night in the former school building in Winnebago.
Judge Troy Timmerman wrote Thursday afternoon: “There is good cause to believe the state will prevail on the merits of its claim.”
The party would be in violation of the governor's executive order closing entertainment venues through Jan. 10.
“The temporary injunctive relief ordered by the court will help protect the public's health and safety as well as the health and safety of defendant's patrons by temporarily prohibiting Carlson Event Center from opening to the public,” Timmerman wrote.
The lawsuit also seeks to fine the center. A hearing is scheduled next Friday.
“Yet another court has recognized the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the state’s legitimate interest in putting a stop to it,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.
The center's owner, Garth Carlson, on Wednesday told the Star Tribune he was holding a religious gathering. He described his event's advertisement as “misworded.” The flier lists a live band, an admission fee and has an image of a bucket of beer with the letters “b.y.o.b.” Carlson did not respond to a comment invitation from The Free Press.
The Winnebago center is the 11th Minnesota business to face a lawsuit from Ellison's office for defying pandemic executive orders.
A restaurant in Lakeville that had planned to open Friday also was ordered to stay closed by a Dakota County judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.