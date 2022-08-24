Low-income housing providers say this summer has exposed gaps in services for those needing shelter in south-central Minnesota.
“It’s a hard place to be in as an organization when we receive calls from people who we desperately want to be able to help but have no resources or space,” said Beth Winterfeldt, interim director of programs at Partners for Housing. “It’s pretty hard to be in the place of not being able to give an answer that could provide someone with a piece of hope or a sense of how long it might take for them to get the help they need.”
A jump in evictions was expected following the expiration of pandemic-era renter protections that began to be phased out last summer in the state. However, rising prices and rents have expanded the problem, exacerbating homelessness and overloading existing providers of housing resources.
Court filings organized by Princeton University’s Eviction Lab demonstrate that evictions in Minnesota are up 74% from the pre-pandemic average. In Blue Earth County and Nicollet County, those differences are 91% and 122%, respectively.
Over the last four weeks, 27 evictions have been filed in Blue Earth County and nine in Nicollet County.
The Minnesota Valley Action Council, which provides resources to low-income residents of nine south-central counties, ran out of funding to prevent homelessness in the region last month. The state money granted every two years ran dry after only seven months, serving 450 people. MVAC won’t be granted more of that funding until October next year.
“We’re sort of the main impetus of keeping people housed in this area,” said Judd Schultz, housing services director for MVAC. “There’s just such a demand right now, and there’s nowhere near enough money to cover all the back rent or cover all those requests for assistance.”
And according to Schultz, people of color disproportionately represent those seeking aid by “astounding” margins. He said 31% of those who MVAC served from last October to this July were people of color, double the typical percentage represented in past years.
Partners for Housing operates The Theresa House and Welcome Inn in Mankato and Union Street Place in St. Peter, which serve primarily women and families. Andrew Pietsch, regional housing supports supervisor for Blue Earth County, said single men in particular lack overnight shelter options in the area over the summer, and as evictions have increased, the number of those living without shelter has followed suit.
Connections Shelter and The Salvation Army offer overnight shelter for men and others seasonally, but will not open until the fall. The Salvation Army is currently offering shelter for men during the day but closes at 8 p.m.
While the shelters have been consistently full over the past two years, the number of people applying to live in shelters has surged over recent months.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in the calls that we receive,” Winterfeldt said. “The waiting lists that we have for shelters are significantly longer. People are calling back multiple times, hoping to get in soon, but unfortunately, we’re not able to currently meet the need.”
Winterfeldt said to serve more people in need, Partners for Housing would have to open another shelter in the area, but due to a lack of state funding, so far that prospect has not been not possible.
“There has always been a need for more shelter space and more services, but it all is contingent on funding and with a recent legislative session, concluding without any agreement on using the surplus, we have no additional funding,” Winterfeldt said.
Pietsch agreed there is much work to be done to serve low-income people in need of housing in the area.
“In the region, we really need all types of housing,” Pietsch said. “We really need some more shelter, one-time overnight shelter if it’s temporary, 90-day shelter, we need some more of that for people to at least get on their feet … But then we also need transitional housing, places for people to land and stay in for, you know, two, three years with a rental subsidy with some support services until they can find more mainstream housing.”
Winterfeldt said when the legislative session resumes this year, Partners for Housing will be involved in lobbying for more funding toward providing housing.
“We live in an area with a lot of very like-minded agencies working hard to support people the best we can with our limited resources,” Winterfeldt said. “We’re operating as a community and so my hope would be that as a community we can recognize the importance of providing stable housing as a basic human need.”
