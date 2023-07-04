If June felt hotter than usual, that’s because it was one of the warmest in recent history.
Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota’s Southern Research and Outreach Center, said Waseca-based data marked last month as the eighth warmest and fifth driest June in over 100 years.
“Usually dry weather and warm weather go hand in hand,” he said.
But Hoverstad added that the hot temperatures haven’t affected crop progress much at all yet.
“We had one of our wetter-than-normal Mays, so the month of May was quite wet. There is moisture there,” he said.
“Last weekend, you might call it just-in-time rain. We had over an inch of rain last weekend that carried the crop through. We’d like to see about an inch a week this time of year. That’s what our average has shown, but we didn’t do that in June. We do have a good reservoir there.”
Despite that, National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Hawblitzel said Mankato’s rain measurement in June nearly doubled from last year. The city had 1.62 inches versus last year’s 0.79.
Temperature wise, this year’s average temperature was 72.1 while last June’s was 71.5. The average high this year was 82, while the average high was 81 last year.
As for air quality, June had lots of challenges as Canadian wildfires affected much of the country, including southern Minnesota. The state has had about a dozen alerts so far this year, including numerous warnings in June. The monitoring site airnow.gov put Mankato in the green zone, which means good, as of Monday afternoon.
Although Monday’s air quality index was around 50, Hawblitzel said they’re still watching conditions this summer.
“Unfortunately, the conditions that are leading to wildfires in Canada that are causing that poor air quality, we don’t expect significant improvement for quite some time over the summer, so we’re likely looking at several more rounds of poor air quality over the summer months,” he said.
As for the local forecast for the Fourth of July holiday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the NWS. Some of the storms could be severe. It is to be mostly sunny, with a high near 90. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
